Loyalsock Township, Pa. - Texas Roadhouse on E. Third Street in Loyalsock Township is nearing completion, as the steakhouse chain is expected to officially open in March 2022.

The 7,800 square-foot restaurant will seat 300 people, according to Amanda Norton, spokesperson for Texas Roadhouse.

Interviews began recently to hire a total of 200 employees for the restaurant. Sixty percent of those employees will be full-time and 40% will be part-time, Norton said.

That staff includes an in-house meat cutter who hand-cuts each steak daily, Norton added. There also will be a baker who will make fresh rolls every five minutes.

“We are known for hand-cut steaks, fall-off-the-bone-ribs, and made-from-scratch sides,” Norton said in an email.

Texas Roadhouse is located at the space of the former Ruby Tuesday restaurant on the Golden Strip, at 1940 E. Third Street. Ruby Tuesday closed in March 2020 and sat vacant until a developer from State College bought the property several months later. By spring 2021, Ruby Tuesday was demolished and construction began on the new restaurant.

Related Reading: Texas Roadhouse slated to open on the Golden Strip in 2022

The next closest Texas Roadhouse locations are in Selinsgrove and State College.



