Williamsport, Pa. — The produce building for a popular 75-year-old business was torn down Thursday to make way for a new one.

Tebbs Farms & Greenhouses announced Wednesday on Facebook that demolition of the current building on Four Mile Drive had begun.

"After several years of planning we are finally taking the plunge. Demolition has begun on our 75 year old building and we will be starting from scratch with a building that we are so proud to show you all this summer!" the post read.

A new retail space will open by June, according to the post. By Friday, the retail building was completely torn down.

The family-owned business was started in 1948 by John and Mable Tebbs with a retail stand on Four Mile Drive in Loyalsock Township. The Tebbs grew their own produce at their farm in Montoursville and eventually began growing flowers and bedding plants in greenhouses.

In 2006, their son John and daughter-in-law Robin took over the business. Tebbs, which opens the retail space from spring through the end of December, is known for their produce, flowers, plants, and other farm-related goods. They also sell Christmas trees during the holidays.

