State College, Pa. – After 67 years of business, 'Home D Pizzeria' in State College has closed. The business, located at 1820 S. Atherton Street, announced last week on their Facebook page that the closure would be effective at 8 p.m. Sun., June 27.

However, on June 20, the business announced via Facebook that closure would be sooner than anticipated.

“It’s very hard to announce this, especially since we were very excited to send Home D out with a bang with Canary this upcoming Saturday. We are running into some difficulties operating since announcing the closure. Due to this, we will unfortunately be closing our doors permanently effective immediately,” the post read.

The Bellefonte location, Robin Hood Brewing Company, will be staying open, according to the post.

The owners of Home D Pizzeria in State College had been shopping around to lease the back portion of the restaurant to another business. A lessee had been identified, but as the deal was being finalized in recent weeks that business “ended up needing and leasing the entire building,” according to the Facebook post.

“Thus, ending an amazing run we’ve had serving the State College community for the last six decades,” the post read.

The owners did not indicate on the Facebook page which business will be taking over the building.

Home D Pizzeria began under the name Home Delivery as a pizza oven/shack behind the original owner’s home. “This is where they made pizzas and delivered them locally back in ’54, hence the name Home Delivery,” the business owner commented under the Facebook post.

Home D’s had been owned by the DeFluri family. The business moved to the most recent location on S. Atherton Street in the 1980s.

“We’d like to thank all of our current staff members who have been like family to us and our customers over the years, we couldn’t have asked for greater people to work with. After the last year-and-a-half restaurants and their staff has just had, this makes the news even harder to announce.”

“We’re gonna miss having our last football game, and seeing the State College band late night after a game for our FAMOUS pizza specials, and we’re gonna miss seeing all of you! Thank you for helping us become part of such a strong community and helping us create some memories that will last forever,” the post continued.