Pennsdale, Pa. — The Lycoming Mall, which is now down to under 10 stores, may be repurposed soon. State College-based developer Famvest LLC is reportedly looking into buying the property by December.

Jason Fink, president and CEO of the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce, said the developer is looking into possibly bringing in a mix of housing and commercial use for the 800,000-square-foot property. When asked if retailers would be part of the plans, Fink said it's possible, but not at the volume the mall once had.

"I think people need to understand that it won't be the mall of 10 years ago," Fink said.

The potential plans may involve some demolition and some repurposing of buildings, Fink added. CubeSmart, which is in the former Macy's parcel, is not part of the mall and will not be part of the repurpose plans. The mall property currently is around 135 acres. Much of it is parking lot and undeveloped land, Fink said.

Famvest involves three partners, one of which is from Muncy and the other two from Centre County. Their office is located on Benner Pike in State College. The group is currently in conversation with various parties regarding potential development of the mall, Fink said. Famvest also brought in Texas Roadhouse last year and Chipotle in Loyalsock Township.

"It's a development group that has a lot of contacts," Fink said.

Fink suggested the developers approach the Lycoming County Commissioners about the possibility of a $5 million loan to help purchase the mall from current owners Kohan Retail Investment Group of Great Neck, N.Y.

The current contract requires Famvest to have the sale of the mall closed by mid-December, Fink said. Because of this tight timeline, they were not eligible to seek other funding from other sources, such as state loan programs.

The commissioners are mulling the possibility of using $5 million from Act 13 funds to assist the developer in purchasing the mall, which currently has a $15 million price tag. Act 13 funds come from the gas impact fees from natural gas drilling in the county and can be used for economic development.

Commissioner Scott Metzger said the five-year loan for $5 million would be at an interest rate of 3%. The commissioners want input from county residents before they make a final decision regarding the loan.

"It's been here 40 years and it once was a robust mall, but it has declined like many malls have," Metzger said.

Metzger said that because of the loss of store occupancy at the mall, taxes were reduced last year by $79,000 on appeal. As tax revenue is lost, that burden is passed onto county residents. Bringing in new housing and businesses would help build up the county tax base.

Metzger also pointed out there's a housing crisis in Lycoming County.

"We need houses for those who come into the area," he noted.

Although there recently was a groundbreaking for new townhomes on Wisteria Lane in Williamsport, new housing cannot come fast enough. Additional housing in the county also would add to the tax base.

Metzger stressed that the funds would be a loan, not a grant. Both the bank and the county would be first lien holders on the property, which is an extra measure in place to protect county funds should a default occur.

"We wanted to make sure all the precautions were put in place to protect us," Metzger said.

Metzger feels developing the mall property would be a positive for Lycoming County. The mall is located in a growth corridor, off Interstate 180. Traffic has increased since the northern section of the Central Susquehanna Transportation Project opened last summer. Drivers coming from the east are more likely to cross the River Bridge and use I-180 to get to the Williamsport area.

"My fear is if it would be sold to someone else who would not develop it, it could become an eyesore for the county," Metzger said.

The advantage to having a developer such as Famvest is that they have a good track record and local representation, he explained.

The mall also owns the outparcel lots where Big Lots and the former Best Buy are located and could be part of the redevelopment plans.

Metzger said the commissioners will invite the developers to speak at a meeting later this month. They hope to vote on the loan prior to December.

Lycoming Mall was opened in 1978 by Crown American with Hess's, Sears, and Gee Bee as anchors. A new wing and a Bon-Ton store was added in 1985. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust eventually bought the mall and sold it to the Kohan Retail Investment Group in 2016 for just over $26 million.

Anchor stores eventually left the mall, starting with Macy's in March 2017. J.C. Penney left in July 2017, followed by Sears in January 2018. A host of other small stores eventually shuttered their doors and today the mall has the following businesses left: Claire's, Maurices, American Eagle, Spencer's, T-Mobile, Dollar Galaxy, Burlington Coat Factory, and Books-A-Million. The mall lost its last eatery, Auntie Anne's pretzels, in June.

Several stores left the mall in the past year for the nearby Lycoming Crossing shopping center, which appears to be thriving.

