State College, Pa. — State College will be the next area in northcentral Pennsylvania to experience the sweetness of cookies at Crumbl Cookies.

The franchise plans to open a location at 19 Colonnade Way (formerly location of Joseph A. Bank) in September. This is the second location owned by Adam Coughran of the Williamsport area.

Coughran opened a Crumbl Cookies in January on E. Third Street in Loyalsock Township, which has seen much popularity in its first six months. The opening of the State College store will bring the total count to more than 350 Crumbl Cookie locations in the U.S.

“We’re excited to cater to the college,” Coughran said.

The business formula is the same for each store. All the Crumbl Cookies locations have the same layout with an open kitchen concept. Customers can watch bakers as they bake the standard milk chocolate chip or sugar cookies, as well as a menu of four different specialty flavors per week.

Crumbl Cookies has a menu of close to 200 specialty cookies they rotate per week, including birthday cake, Churro, Reese's Cup, chocolate Oreo, carrot cake, and many others. The weekly flavors are announced Sunday evenings on the chain's social media pages, including Tik Tok and Instagram. Crumbl Cookies sells ice cream, as well.

Crumbl Cookies has grown quickly since its inception in 2017 in Logan, Utah. Coughran, who is originally from Utah, got hooked on the cookies several years ago. He and his wife spotted a Crumbl Cookies one night after going to dinner and decided to try it. For Coughran, it was love at first bite as he described one of the cookies as being like a waffle with butter on it. Soon, some of Coughran's friends got involved in working for Crumbl Cookies, which led to him getting involved as well.

Coughran moved to Pennsylvania last year and partnered with Greg Norton, who grew up in the Williamsport area, and the two began planning to bring the cookie bakery to northcentral Pennsylvania. The State College store will have similar hours to the Williamsport store — open Monday through Saturday and closed Sundays. On Fridays and Saturdays, the store will have late hours.

No exact opening date is set yet for September, as work continues to renovate the space on Colonnade Way.

