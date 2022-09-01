Pennsdale, Pa. — Construction of a new Starbucks coffee shop is coming along at Lycoming Crossing in Muncy Township.

Contractors began preparing the land last spring for the new store which is projected to open by next year. The restaurant is located near the south entrance of the shopping plaza.

A spokesperson for Starbucks confirmed this week that they anticipate the store will open in winter 2023. The store is expecting to employ 25 people, according to the spokesperson. The Lycoming Crossing location will include a drive-thru.

Target at Lycoming Crossing also houses a Starbucks inside the store, and they are planning to stay open, according to a store representative.

The new Starbucks store near the shopping plaza entrance is owned by Starbucks corporate, while Starbucks at Target is a partnership in which Starbucks licenses its brand to Target. Target manages the Starbucks location inside and hires its own employees, making it a completely separate entity from the stand-alone Starbucks locations, according to the spokesperson.

Lycoming Crossing has grown in the past year, as Marshalls opened there in August, and Bath & Body Works opened in March. Dick's Sporting Goods, Old Navy, and Shoe Dept. also opened in Lycoming Crossing last year.

