Pennsdale, Pa. — The Lycoming Mall has lost another store. Spencer's Gifts, one of the original mall stores, made an abrupt exit as of Friday from the mall in Muncy Township.

A sign seen on the front gate of the store said it was closed for good. Full racks of merchandise could be seen inside the store. No reason was given as to why the store closed.

The closure comes at a time when the mall is preparing to be sold to State College-based developers FAMVEST, LLC. Sources affiliated with the mall say some tenants recently received letters from current owner Mike Kohan asking them to vacate by the end of the month. CubeSmart, which is privately owned property, is not part of the impending mall closure. Stores with external entrances, Burlington Coat Factory and Books-A-Million, also are not slated to close.

The mall is now down to a few stores, including American Eagle, Claire's, Maurices, T-Mobile, Burlington Coat Factory, and Books-A-Million. Dollar Galaxy reportedly closed recently as well.

Closing on the sale of the mall is expected to be completed by early March, according to Jason Fink, president of the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce. It is being sold for $15 million by current owner Mike Kohan of Kohan Retail Investment Group, Inc., of Great Neck, N.Y.

The developers intend to turn the mall into a mixed use residential and commercial property, according to a statement from M. Jon Jahanshahi of FAMVEST. This could include restaurants, retail shops, health care facilities and residential units. Jahanshahi, who lives in Muncy, has not disclosed exactly which businesses FAMVEST has approached to potentially open at the mall property.

Redevelopment plans will occur in multiple phases, with the first step addressing paving of the parking lot and transportation. Eventually, a portion of the mall will be demolished, and the roof will be repaired on sections of the existing building. Jahanshahi has not disclosed which part of the mall will be demolished. New buildings also will be constructed on the mall property.

The purchase of the 138-acre mall property will be financed by a mix of loans and state funding. In November, FAMVEST received $5 million from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) from the commonwealth. The remaining funds will come from a bank loan and a proposed $5 million loan from Lycoming County. The Lycoming County Commissioners are set to vote on the loan later this month.

The Lycoming Mall originally opened with Hess's department store in 1978. By 1979 the rest of the mall, owned by Crown American, opened to the public. In recent years anchor stores including Macy's, Bon-Ton, Sears, and JC Penney have closed. Only one of those former anchors, Macy's, has repurposed the space as CubeSmart storage units now sits there.

The sale of the mall also will include outside parcels such as the former Best Buy and Big Lots stores.

