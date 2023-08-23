South Williamsport, Pa. — The South Williamsport Dunkin' location will temporarily close for renovations starting Monday, Aug. 28 — just one day after the Little League World Series wraps up.

A sign on the door says the store at 30 E. Southern Avenue is slated to reopen in early October. "Please visit any of our other locations as we work to bring you new experiences with exceptional services," the sign reads.

Brenna Hugo, team leader at the South Williamsport Dunkin, says the remodel will involve the interior only. There are no plans at this time to change the exterior of the building or the drive-thru.

In July 2022, the Dunkin' location on E. Third Street in Loyalsock Township closed for renovations. Traffic concerns about the long lines at the drive-thru led them to make a two-lane drive-thru during those renovations. The store reopened in September 2022.

Other Dunkin' stores in Lycoming County include Muncy and Linden.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.