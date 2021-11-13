Allenwood, Pa. -- A Snappy's convenience store is set to open the first week of January, 2022 in Allenwood.

The new convenience store will feature 12 gas pumps, a diesel gas bay behind the building, and a Grille restaurant. The 5,000 square-foot store will be located across the road from the Allenwood Low Federal Correctional Institute, according to a press release. The store will bring as many as 25 jobs to the area.

The Allenwood location will be Snappy's 11th store. Ryan Scaife, marketing director for Snappy's, said the Allenwood corridor of Route 15 is a "blossoming area." With a housing complex nearby and Great Stream Commons, it is growing. "We feel like geographically it's in a position that's well placed," said Scaife.

The Snappy's Grille addition will be the company's 5th Grille store. "It's like restaurant quality food," Scaife said. Customers may order food on kiosks in the store or through the Snappy's app.

Snappy's began in 1993 as a small convenience store in central Pennsylvania. The company has since opened locations in Philipsburg, State College, Clearfield, and Lewistown, among others. In 2016, Snappy's opened its first Grille location.

Snappy's is owned by JJ Powell, Inc., located in Philipsburg, Pa. JJ Powell already has a presence in the Susquehanna Valley, as they own Mid-Penn Energy in Lewisburg and Snyder Fuels in Sunbury, according to Scaife.

"We are thrilled to be joining the Allenwood community," said Cassandra Kitko, Snappy's director of human resources. "Working for Snappy's is really like one big family. Most of our stores are in close-knit towns and communities, so we feel like Allenwood is a wonderful community for us to expand to."

Snappy's will be looking to hire for the following positions: Senior Retail Manager (pays 40-45k); Retail Specialists and Grille Chefs (start at $12-$13/hour); all Supervisors (start at $13-$14/hour); Grille Chef Manager in Training and Retail, Beer and Wine Manager in Training ($16/hour). Snappy's will be looking for full-time and part-time staff, according to a press release.

Bonuses will be offered for employees after six months and again after 12 months. Bonus for part-time new hires is $250 and $500 for full-time. Full-time employees are offered health, dental, vision, LTD, STD, and life insurance after 60 days. After one year, staff may contribute to a 401(k) where the company matches .50 on every dollar up to 10 percent, according to the press release.

Job postings are available online at www.mysnappys.com.



