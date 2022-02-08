Allenwood, Pa. -- The Snappy's convenience store in Allenwood opened for its first day of business on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

A grand opening is planned for April 1, and will feature a ribbon-cutting, a visit from the Williamsport Crosscutters Mascot, Boomer, live radio, vendor giveaways, wine tasting, grille specials, and grille tasting.

Related reading: Snappy's convenience store in Allenwood set to open in January

The brand new 5,000 sq. ft. store located at 18395 Russell Road in Allenwood features a robust made-to-order grille complete with online and mobile ordering, two fuel islands (one for diesel and one for gasoline) with 12 gas pumps, and a proprietary rewards program. It is located across the road from the Allenwood Low Federal Correctional Institute.

The store brings as many as 20 jobs to the area. A Snappy's Grille, featuring a full breakfast, lunch, and dinner menu, also is part of the store. Snappy's also will sell local products, including wines from Shade Mountain Winery, Union Cellars, and Spyglass Ridge.

The Allenwood location will be Snappy's 11th store and the company's 5th Grille store. Customers may order food on kiosks in the store or through the Snappy's app.

A grand opening event is scheduled for April 1, 2022, and will feature a ribbon-cutting, a visit from the Williamsport Crosscutters Mascot, Boomer, live radio, vendor giveaways, wine tasting, grille specials, and grille tastings.

Snappy's began in 1993 as a small convenience store in central Pennsylvania. The company has since opened locations in Philipsburg, State College, Clearfield, and Lewistown, among others. In 2016, Snappy's opened its first Grille location.

Snappy's is owned by JJ Powell, Inc., located in Philipsburg, Pa. JJ Powell already has a presence in the Susquehanna Valley, as they own Mid-Penn Energy in Lewisburg and Snyder Fuels in Sunbury.



