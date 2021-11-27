Northcentral Pa. -- Falling right between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Small Business Saturday is always held on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. It is a national effort to remind shoppers to take a break from the large chain stores and support local businesses as they hurry to check items off their holiday gift-shopping list.

You're hearing about national shortages every day, but there are no shortages of local shops and services to browse.

From Bloomsburg to Lock Haven, Wellsboro to Selinsgrove, the small towns of northcentral Pa. are bustling with quaint shops, fresh food, and unique experiences.

Williamsport

This year the Williamsport Business Association replaced the Small Business Passport with a new, fun way to explore Williamsport on Small Business Saturday.

Show your SMALL BUSINESS SELFIE for a chance to win a $100 gift card to the Small Business of your choice! We will post in the event on 11/27 and then you will post a picture of yourself inside a small business.

Tag #explorewilliamsport and the business you're in. A randomly chosen winner will receive a $100 gift card!

STEP 1. Go to a small business on Saturday 11/27

STEP 2. Take a selfie in the business

STEP 3. Post it in the event tagging the business and #explorewilliamsport

STEP 4. One random winner will win a $100 gift card to the small business WBA member of their choice.

Lock Haven

Downtown Lock Haven, Inc., and the Penn State Small Business Development Center team are teaming up with area merchants to support "Shopping Small" during Small Business Saturday. But instead of just one Saturday, the downtown shops are offering sales and specials all four Saturdays leading up to Christmas. New promotions will be featured each week from nearly 40 small businesses. Additional information on shopping opportunities is available at www.lockhaven.org.

State College

Downtown State College also is participating in Small Business Saturday. Dozens of shops in the downtown area are offering specials and discounts. Fourteen of the downtown businesses will be selling the first ever Happy Valley Holiday collectable ornament. Details can be found on the Downtown State College Facebook page.

Bloomsburg

Shoppers can find handcrafted gifts this weekend at Bloomsburg's Winterfest event at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, more than 150 craft vendors will be set up inside fair buildings including 10 wineries.

Horse drawn rides around the fairgrounds also will be offered. Food vendors also will be on hand. Heritage Irish Dancers will perform at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. Admission is free. Additional information is available at www.bloomsburgfair.com/winterfest-2021.

Wellsboro

Main Street in Wellsboro also will be bustling Saturday as businesses participate in Tioga County Small Business Saturday. Dunham's Department Store, a family-owned business since 1905, will be open with specials. Many other mom and pop shops in the downtown area also will be running specials.

In nearby nearby Blossburg, the "Shop SmallTown" event on Saturday will include specials from businesses, local arts and crafts vendors, and community groups. Shoppers can participate in a receipt raffle by writing their name and contact information on the back and placing them in one of the collection boxes for a chance to win a basket filled with items and gift cards from Blossburg area businesses. Free holiday movies will be shown at the Victoria Theatre. The event is hosted by Blossburg V.I.B.E.

Lewisburg

Participating businesses in downtown Lewisburg will take 15% off with a Downtown Lewisburg Shopping Pass on Satuday. The discount will be accepted at most Market Street shops, as well as several businesses off Market Street. A full list of participating businesses and a copy of the pass can be found on Downtown Lewisburg's Facebook page.

Milton

New businesses and growing support for the arts in Milton has put this historic downtown back on the map.

A total of 22 businesses will be participating in a Christmas window and storefront decorating contest. Shoppers will need to be sure to return to Milton between Dec. 3 and 18 to view the storefronts and vote. Voting may be done either online or in-person with paper ballots. All voters will be entered into a drawing and five names will be drawn at random to win $20 of Milton Merchant Bucks. Additional information will be posted soon on the Downtown Milton Merchants Association Facebook page.

Sunbury

The shopping doesn't have to end on Saturday. Visit the 5th annual Holiday 'Wine-Down' Artisan Craft Fair. in Sunbury on Sunday.

The vendors attending will offer a selection of art, photography, woodwork, jewelry, soaps, lotions, candles, wine accessories and more. All items are handcrafted and sold by the artists and crafters themselves.

Whispering Oaks wines (including mulled wine and wine slushies!!), Pennsylvania produced beer, and soda will also be available, along with endless Christmas carols to help set the holiday shopping mood.

Selinsgrove The Selinsgrove Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Holiday Passport Contest through Dec. 20. Customers and visitors will pick up or download a passport, and visit Selinsgrove businesses to find the secret passport number displayed in the businesses' windows. Participants will have until Dec. 20 to complete the passport with a minimum of 10 numbers filled in. Bonus entries are awarded to those who complete all of the numbers, with extra entries for visiting businesses farther from the center of downtown. The Selinsgrove Chamber of Commerce will provide numerous prizes in the form of gift certificates. Each winner will choose gift certificates from a list of participating member businesses. The Chamber will then purchase the gift certificates and award them to the winners. The Chamber will also award extra prizes donated by participating businesses.



