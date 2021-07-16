Pennsdale, Pa. -- The Shoe Dept. will be moving out of the Lycoming Mall and into the nearby Lycoming Crossing plaza in Muncy Township.

A store representative confirmed on Thursday that Sunday is their last day at the Lycoming Mall. The store will move into the former Gap Factory store space and reopen by the end of the month, according to the representative.

A contractor was seen Thursday evening putting Shoe Dept. signage on the storefront.

This would be the third store this year to start relocation from the mall to the plaza. Old Navy moved into the former Dressbarn and Cato Fashions space in March. Dick's Sporting Goods, which is still open at Lycoming Mall, is building a new space at the south end of the plaza by Five Below and plans to move in by September.

Related Reading: Lycoming Crossing continues to grow as Lycoming Mall could lose more stores

The former Bed, Bath and Beyond, which closed in November 2019, is still vacant for now but could potentially be replaced by Marshall's according to a map from retail real estate group CBRE. Marshall's has not confirmed that they are planning to open a location at Lycoming Crossing.

The CBRE map also indicates that Bath and Body Works may be considering moving into the shopping plaza. A Starbucks also is being planned to open at Lycoming Crossing.

The Lycoming Mall has lost a number of stores in recent years, as several have left just in the past six months. The mall, which opened in 1978, currently has Burlington Coat Factory as a junior anchor. Books-A-Million also remains, as well as roughly 20 smaller stores or restaurants. In recent years, anchor stores Macy's, J.C. Penney, Bon-Ton and Sears have left the mall.

The mall is currently owned by Kohan Retail Investment Group, run by Mike Kohan, who purchased the complex in March 2016. The investment group, based in Great Neck, N.Y., is known for buying troubled shopping malls. Kohan now owns close to 40 malls across the country.