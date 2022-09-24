Lewisburg, Pa. — The Lewisburg Sheetz store at International Drive will be closing next week for a period of six months for major renovations.

A sign on the door of the store says the closure will begin on Oct. 2. The new building will be expanded to 6,000 square-feet, according to Nick Ruffner, public relations manager for Sheetz. This will include a "restaurant-style experience" with self-service kiosks and additional seating both inside and outside, Ruffner says.

A total of 16 fuel pumps will be at the remodeled location. Ruffner says the store will re-open in March 2023.

The Selinsgrove Sheetz store, which is less than 15 miles away from the Lewisburg location, is set to close for renovations by spring 2023.

Sheetz has been renovating older stores. Several years ago, both Williamsport Sheetz stores were torn down and rebuilt as part of major renovation projects.

