Ongoing staffing shortages continue to affect area businesses, as several have recently announced a change in operational hours.

Tony’s Delicatessen & Fresh Meats in Williamsport announced recently on their Facebook page that beginning on Saturday, Oct. 2 the business on Washington Boulevard will no longer be open on Saturdays, but will offer an after hours pick-up option.

“Due to the shortage of staff we’ve come to this conclusion,” their original Facebook post read. “We ALWAYS want to provide and sell quality food with wonderful customer service and at this time it is hard to provide that during these trying times still.” The store will retain the weekday hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“Saturdays is our biggest hurdle,” said owner Carl DiParlo. Although staffing afternoons and Saturdays has been difficult the past few years, it’s gotten worse the past six months, according to DiParlo.

DiParlo wants to make sure that Tony’s keeps the level of customer service that people are used to, and that means making the operational changes. Many items at the store have to be custom made to the customer’s specifications, including the cuts of meat. “Because we’re a custom place, you can’t open with a skeleton crew,” DiParlo said.

To accommodate those who work during the week, Tony’s will implement an after-hours pickup beginning on Oct. 1. Customers may call the store to order their items and pay over the phone. A tent will bet set up in the parking lot with the customer’s items which they may pick up after 5 p.m.

DiParlo acknowledges that Tony’s is not the only small business affected by staffing issues. “It’s everywhere,” he said.

In nearby Union County, Ard’s Farm, on Route 45 just outside of Lewisburg Borough, had to cut operational hours last month due to lack of staffing. On Aug. 23, Ard’s announced on Facebook that their restaurant hours will be for lunch hours only – 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and brunch 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

The market is now open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. The Facebook post mentioned the staff shortage was due to “high school and college staff returning to school.”

When asked about the staffing issue at Ard’s, management team, with owner Kyle Ard as the lead, issued this statement: “I'd guess that our sentiment is pretty much the same as everyone else you're talking to. We simply haven't been able to pull in the necessary staff to support our normal schedule. In an effort to care for the staff that we do have—who have been working lots of extra hours to help carry the load—we made the decision to cut our hours to a more manageable number. We do want to note that our existing staff have all been retained/returned after layoffs. We simply haven't been able to pick up those seasonal/part-time workers that we typically need for our busiest season.”

The Country Cupboard Restaurant and Shops, another Union County business, also cut hours over the summer due to staffing. They made an announcement on Facebook in August that they would be closed on Sundays. "We regret having to make this decision, however, in order to give our very dedicated and valued Team some much needed rest, we feel this temporary adjustment is needed," the post read. The Country Cupboard also has been closing on Mondays, as they continue efforts to hire more employees. The business has been holding open interviews on Tuesdays in an attempt to recruit more employees.

Country Cupboard isn't the only restaurant cutting Mondays from the schedule. Johnson’s Café in Montoursville recently announced on their Facebook page that they will no longer be open on Mondays. “Due to ongoing staffing issues we will be closed on Monday starting today,” the post read. “We will reopen tomorrow for normal hours. We apologize and are working hard to remedy this and we appreciate your patience and continued support!” The business has been holding open interviews on Tuesdays in an attempt to recruit more employees.

DiParlo attributes staffing shortages partly to “free money” that people have received but thinks the bigger reason is the changes in the job market due to the pandemic. “There’s new jobs out there, jobs that weren’t out there before,” DiParlo said, mentioning such flexible gig jobs as Instacart and Uber Eats. "Those jobs have more flexibillity."



