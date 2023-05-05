Selinsgrove, Pa. — Sheetz is remodeling another store in northcentral Pa. — this time the Selinsgrove location will get a complete rebuild.

The store, located at 766 N. Susquehanna Trail in Monroe Township, will be closed as of Sunday, May 7. The store is tentatively scheduled to reopen to the public in the fall, according to Nick Ruffner, PR manager for Sheetz.

Ruffner says the new store will be 6,100 square feet and will include 10 fueling stations. It also will feature "a restaurant-style experience for customers with self-service kiosks and expanded seating both inside and outside the store."

The Lewisburg Sheetz store, less than 15 miles down the road, closed in October 2022 for a complete rebuild. That store reopened in March with a total of 16 fuel pumps and the addition of a drive-thru.

Related Reading: Reopening of Lewisburg Sheetz store set for March

Sheetz has been remodeling older stores. Several years ago, Sheetz did a total rebuild of the Maynard Street and Westminster Drive stores in Williamsport.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.