Pennsdale, Pa. — The sale of the Lycoming Mall to State College-based developers FamVest, LLC is delayed yet again. The sale originally was anticipated to close by the end of February or early March.

Jason Fink, president of the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce says it now looks like the sale should go through by the middle of June. "Unfortunately, the current owner has not been the easiest to work with," Fink said.

The mall is still owned by Mike Kohan under the name Lycoming Realty Mall Holding, LLC, which is part of Kohan Retail Investment Group (KRIG) of Great Neck, N.Y. Kohan owns around 50 malls and is notorious for neglecting them.

More recently, KRIG has allowed back water and sewer bills to accrue which could complicate the sale of the mall. Christine Weigle, executive director of the Lycoming County Water and Sewer Authority (LCWSA), said Kohan currently owes $170,000 in back bills. Though he made a partial payment recently, it is still a "phenomenal amount," Weigle said. "Each month that the sale is delayed, the higher that amount goes," she added.

Because of this, Weigle said she and her staff have no choice but to start proceedings for a sheriff's sale which would be set for November. The potential sale would be halted if either Kohan pays the current amount due or the amount is paid to developers at the time of closing for the sale.

Fink says he's been in regular communication with the developers and they're aware of the issue, but still intend to go through with the sale. He added that there's a hard deadline for the buyers in mid-June for the financing.

When asked about the rumor that lease renewals that Kohan allegedly signed last winter with Books-A-Million (BAM) and Burlington Coat Factory may also be causing the delay, Fink said he could not confirm anything. A BAM employee said the store renewed a lease several months ago.

This is not the first time the mall has come close to going up for sheriff's sale. In May 2022, Kohan avoided sheriff's sale by just hours after paying the full debt due of $240,000. Years prior, a sheriff's sale was set in February 2019 for the mall for delinquent water and sewer bills. That sale also was canceled when Kohan made a payment.

Weigle said she's being positive and hoping the mall sale will go through. "Our hope is of course that the mall sale to someone who engages the local community," Weigle said. "All we want to do is see that property repurposed."

FamVest acquired $5 million in state funds last year from a Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) to help with the $15 million proposed purchase cost of the mall. The developer also recently purchased land surrounding the mall, including the Bush House. M. Jon Jahanshahi, senior vice president of FamVest, has said that they plan to turn the mall property into commercial and residential mixed use. This could include housing as well as retail stores and restaurants.

Jahanshahi, a Muncy resident, did not immediately return a reporter's call for comment.

