Pennsdale, Pa. — Another store at Lycoming Mall in Muncy Township is slated to close. Rue 21, a fashion clothing store for young women and men, will close by late September, according to a Facebook post from a store employee.

When reached by telephone Thursday, a store employee confirmed that Rue 21’s tentative last day open will be September 30. A liquidation sale will start next week.

This is another blow for a mall that is now down to just under 10 stores. At the end of June, Auntie Anne’s left. Gertrude Hawk left in April.

Earlier this year, the mall was put up for sheriff's sale after they owed a debt of more than $240,000 to the Lycoming Water and Sewer Authority. The sale was set for May 6, but mall owner Kohan Retail Investment Group (which owns the mall under the name Lycoming Realty Holdings, LLC) posted the debt 48 hours before the sale was set to begin.

At this point, the mall has anchor stores Burlington Coat Factory and Books-A-Million left, as well as a handful of other stores including Maurice's, Claire's, American Eagle, and Spencer's.

Major anchor stores started leaving the mall in 2017, starting with Macy's in March and J.C. Penney in July. By 2018, Sears had left the mall and Bon-Ton vacated due to a company-wide bankruptcy.

Several stores, including Dick's Sporting Goods, Old Navy, and Bath & Body Works, have moved to nearby Lycoming Crossing plaza in the past year.

