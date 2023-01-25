Shamokin Dam, Pa. — Royal Farms, a convenience store chain based in Maryland, is looking to open a location along Routes 11/15 in Shamokin Dam.

The company submitted plans to potentially open at the former Phillips Motel, which closed in 2015 after 52 years.

Ed Hovenstine, Shamokin Dam borough manager, said officials from Royal Farms have also submitted plans to PennDOT and are waiting for approval. "One of the final things they were working out was the traffic flow on the highway," Hovenstine said.

Hovenstine noted that Royal Farms has invested quite a bit of time into plans for the site. Hovenstine said other businesses had previously shown interest in the property, including Wawa.

Snyder County records show that Central PA Enterprise, LLC currently owns the Phillips Motel property. The enterprise is run by Selinsgrove developer Robert Grayston.

Royal Farms has more than 205 locations in the Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, and Pennsylvania, according to the website. The company has its headquarters in Baltimore, MD. It was founded in 1959 and continues to expand with plans to open stores in West Virginia and North Carolina. Royal Farms is known for their fried chicken.

