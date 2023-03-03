Lewisburg, Pa. — The Lewisburg Sheetz store at International Drive in Kelly Township is tentatively set to reopen on March 16.

The store closed on Oct. 2 for a demolition and major renovations.

The new building is 6,000 square-feet, according to Nick Ruffner, public relations manager for Sheetz. This will include a "restaurant-style experience" with self-service kiosks and additional seating both inside and outside, Ruffner says.

A total of 16 fuel pumps will be available at the remodeled location.

The Selinsgrove Sheetz store, which is less than 15 miles away from the Lewisburg location, is set to temporarily close for similar renovations in May.

Sheetz has been renovating older stores. Several years ago, both Williamsport Sheetz stores were torn down and rebuilt as part of major renovation projects.

