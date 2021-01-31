Pennsdale, Pa. – Renovations continue at Lycoming Crossing in Muncy Township in preparation for Old Navy to move in. Old Navy will be leaving nearby Lycoming Mall to move into the shopping plaza.

Old Navy is expected to move into their new space by the end of March or early April, according to a store associate. The store will move into the area of the former Dressbarn and Cato Fashions, the associate said. A wall that had previously separated the two women’s clothing stores was recently knocked down to create more space for Old Navy.

Once Old Navy leaves the mall, that will leave the Bon-Ton wing without an anchor or junior anchor store. Europe Nails, Comfort Relax Spa, Holiday Hair, Brookside Custom Homes, and T-Mobile will remain in that corridor. Bon-Ton left in 2018 after the entire chain folded due to bankruptcy.

Proposed future plans for Lycoming Crossing includes the possibility of a Marshalls and Dick’s Sporting Goods at the end of the plaza, according to a map posted on the website of CBRE retail properties.

When asked if Marshalls plans to open a store at Lycoming Crossing, Katie Bubb, marketing supervisor for Marshalls, said: “At this time, Marshalls has not announced a new store opening in Muncy, Pa.” According to the CBRE map, Marshalls is a proposed store for the former Bed, Bath and Beyond parcel.

Rumors have circulated for at least a year that Dick’s Sporting Goods will leave the mall. A manager there told NorthcentralPa.com in February 2020 that they were not planning to leave the mall. When contacted about the same matter in January 2021, the manager referred NorthcentralPa.com to contact their public relations office. Dick's public relations has not yet responded to email and voicemail inquiries.

According to the CBRE map, the proposed Dick's Sporting Goods store at Lycoming Crossing would be in a new building that would be constructed near Five Below. Nothing has been confirmed on this to date.