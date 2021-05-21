Pennsdale, Pa. – After being closed for nearly seven months, Regal Cinema's location at the Lycoming Mall in Pennsdale reopened today, May 21.

The theater closed in October after Regal's corporate announced they were closing all 536 of their U.S. theaters by October 8 due to the impact of pandemic restrictions and lack of new releases from Hollywood.

Previous to that, the Regal Williamsport Lycoming Mall 12 - Great Escape theater had been closed last year from March until August due to restrictions.

The theater chain, owned by Cineworld, opened several hundred other locations in the U.S. the weekend of April 2 after lockdowns had eased in larger markets such as New York City and Los Angeles. Capacity limits for theaters in Pennsylvania is now at 75%.

Cineworld was the latest theater chain to strike a deal with Warner Brothers to show their new releases starting in 2022 for a period of 45 days on the big screen before moving to streaming or video on demand platforms. For 2021, Warner Brothers will simultaneously release all their films in theater and on HBO Max, according to CNBC.

Regal Cinemas is the second largest theater chain in the U.S. AMC Theatres is currently the largest chain.