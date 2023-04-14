Williamsport, Pa. — The past year has been a journey for Alicia Boyer, owner of Arrow and Thread, a custom handmade apparel shop in downtown Williamsport. The shop is also a classroom, where kids and adults alike can learn to sew.

Earlier this year, Boyer relocated her business from the Pajama Factory in Williamsport's west end to a space downtown. The new shop, at 424 William Street, has reinvigorated Boyer, who spent the past few pandemic years working from home. "I spent the last few years sewing in my basement, but that got difficult," Boyer said. "I'm a social person."

Now, Boyer sews and teaches classes in a bright new space in a quaint brick building next to Marc Williams Goldsmith. "My entire energy and my day has changed," Boyer said.

Inside, there are three separate spaces, including an office, an area for events, and a sewing area with three tables and two machines per table. A storage room and changing room also make up Arrow and Thread's charming environs.

"The space feels creative and inspiring," said Boyer, who often can be found during the day sewing in the studio.

Here, Boyer continues to offer sewing classes for both adults and youngsters as she had when she first opened a studio at the Pajama Factory several years ago. Kids ages eight and up can enroll in beginner sewing classes, intermediate classes, or special Mom and Me class nights. Adults can learn the basics of sewing.

This summer, Boyer is offering several camps for age groups six to nine and eight to 13, where they'll make special projects; anything from a monster theme to book-inspired projects.

Boyer says some students have been taking her classes for several years. Yet, sewing seems to be a skill that is less common these days. "We used to sew in home economics in school," Boyer said, adding that she's not sure if most schools offer home economics anymore. "It's sort of all going by the wayside, everything's so technology based," Boyer said.

Fostering partnerships with local businesses

To help fill that niche, Boyer has partnered with fellow downtown business Kitchen Repose to offer a Cook and Create camp for kids in June. For three days, kids ages eight to 11 will learn how to plan, prep, and cook healthy recipes. The other half of the time will be spent learning to sew and create unique designs.

"I love being a part of the downtown," Boyer said. "I have friends who own businesses here." Boyer hopes to create additional partnerships and participate in First Friday events. "Being downtown puts me in the middle of things."

One downtown business that Boyer has partnered with in the past is Patinaz, a boutique at 38 West Fourth Street. Boyer credits the ladies at Patinaz for helping her business get off the ground several years ago when she was making women's apparel.

Boyer, who taught herself how to sew, started off by sewing baby clothes in 2014 while pregnant with her third child. She began selling the baby swaddles, bibs, and clothes under the name Bean and Tot Designs.

Eventually, Boyer started making women's ponchos. Patinaz was one of the first businesses to pick up her line of apparel. Boyer's merchandise eventually went to national stores. "My business exploded," Boyer said. The women at Patinaz inspired her to rebrand, and the name Arrow and Thread was born. However, the demand started to outpace Boyer. "I sort of lost my creativity then," she said.

Boyer decided to pivot and began making unique, custom bridal shawls which she still makes today. The shawls, many of which have intricate trims, are sold on her Etsy shop. "And I fell in love with that," Boyer said.

Finding her way back

Fast forward to 2023, with Boyer coming full circle from the days of sewing baby clothes from home to becoming a fixture in the downtown arts scene. Last year, Boyer would not have dreamed she'd be in this place. "I was in a dark place," Boyer said. Her mom became ill and passed away in February 2022. Boyer ended up feeling lost. She described her feelings in a Facebook post made on her business page: "I lost my self-worth and although I was surrounded by the most supportive and loving family and friends, I felt completely alone. That's the thing about losing your way, you don't know where or how to start finding your way back."

When the space on William Street became available late last year, Boyer knew she had to seize the opportunity. The location change would mean reaching more people to share her passion of sewing. Since moving into the new space, Boyer feels more positive about her future. "And I feel like my mom had a hand in it," Boyer said.

Boyer will host an open house event at 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 5 during Williamsport's First Friday. She's hoping to reach more people, including youth, with the sewing she considers to be a valuable life skill. "My goal is to inspire kids in a creative way, and if I can do that I feel like I've accomplished something," Boyer said.

