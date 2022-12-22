Loyalsock Township, Pa. — A New Jersey-based investment firm announced they have purchased the Loyal Plaza in Loyalsock Township.

First National Realty Partners, LLC, (FNRP) of Red Bank, N.J., sent a release to media outlets Thursday evening about the sale of the 289,000 square-foot shopping center located at E. Third Street. The shopping center is anchored by Giant, which is 67,000 square feet. The grocery store has been an anchor at the plaza since 1999.

Other tenants soon to come to Loyal Plaza include Planet Fitness, which will move from its current location at Commerce Park Drive into a space by Hobby Lobby.

The arts and home decor store moved into the former Kmart store in June 2021. but only occupies 55,000 square-foot of space. The former restaurant, garden shop, and automotive shop were not part of the sale. Contractors are renovating the former Nathan's restaurant and Kmart automotive center spaces where Planet Fitness will locate. A representative at Planet Fitness said they do not have a move-in date yet, but it should be sometime next year.

FRNP bought the Loyal Plaza due to its location close to Interstate 180 and "exceptional performance in the market," according to Matt Annibale, senior director of acquisitions. “Benefitting from excellent roadway connectivity and visibility, as well as a high concentration of traffic driven by the anchor tenants, the center serves a highly captive audience and draws from an extended trade radius.”

The Loyal Plaza area has a daily traffic count of more than 50,000 vehicles and pulls in consumers from markets outside of the Williamsport area as well, according to the release.

When reached by phone Friday morning, Loyalsock Township manager Bill Burdett said he was not aware of the recent purchase but added "that property has been sold numerous times."

The plaza was previously owned by JLL Commercial Real Estate. Colin Behr and Chris Munley of JLL represented the seller in the Loyal Plaza transaction.

FNRP owns a number of shopping centers anchored by grocery stores. In Pennsylvania, they own several centers including Dauphin Plaza in Harrisburg, Summerdale Plaza in Enola, and Saucon Valley Square in Bethlehem.

FRNP did not disclose the purchase price of the Loyal Plaza.

