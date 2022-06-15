State College, Pa. — A new fast-food restaurant has opened in State College. Raising Cane's opened their doors to customers Tuesday, June 14, at the new location at 228 E. Market Street.

The Louisiana-based restaurant chain, known for its chicken finger meals and sauces, is located across the street from Penn State University's main campus. This is the chain's second location in Pennsylvania.

Raising Cane's State College location will accommodate late-night diners with extended evening hours. The hours are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to midnight, and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Customers may order meals through the mobile app. Dine-in is available, as well as takeout options.

“This Community is so passionate and rallies together in philanthropy and support, which brings about such a sense of belonging,” said Restaurant Leader Ryan Myers. “We’ve seen that through the Penn State students and faculty, and locals and visitors that frequent our area, and we look forward to Raising Cane’s contributing to the high-energy of Happy Valley."

Raising Cane's was started in 1996 in Louisiana by founder Todd Graves. The restaurant's limited menu features chicken fingers, crinkle cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast and a signature Cane's sauce which is described as "tangy with a little bit of spice and full of flavor," according to the website. The chain has opened close to 700 restaurants in over 35 states and Guam as it moves to open 100 new restaurants across 10 new markets in 2022.

“We have the perfect location right on the popular E. College Avenue," Myers said. "We can’t wait to open our doors and hear all the Nittany Lions roar loud for Raising Cane’s!”

