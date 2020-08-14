Montoursville, Pa. – There’s been a lot of cars stopped along the side of road on Route 87, creating problems for drivers and disrupting traffic flow. What’s causing so many people to pull over on the side of a busy road? Sunflowers–and lots of them.

The expansive field of golden flowers makes a great place for a photo-op, but the flowers were planted for a different purpose: sunflower oil. Josh Leidhecker started making sustainable sunflower oil, along with hemp oil and canola oil, when he started Susquehanna Mills in 2006. The company’s oils are sold to local retailers and farmer’s markets, including the Williamsport Grower’s Market on Saturdays.

When Leidhecker planted the sunflowers for this year’s crop in the field along Route 87 this year, he never expected it would become such a popular summer destination.

“I didn’t intend to make a scene or an issue, but it happened,” he said. For weeks, people have been coming to the field to take photos and enjoy the view. Visitors to the field include people of all ages and walks of life, from teenagers taking Instagram photos to babies getting their first photoshoot. Leidhecker doesn’t mind the visitors, but he has been frustrated by the many people who cut the flowers to take souvenir bouquets home with them.

For Leidhecker, however, the loss of the flowers means a loss in the amount of oil he can make. The sunflowers, which were planted just 60 days ago, cost Susquehanna Mills $10,000 to plant.

“No one is intentionally malicious, but they don’t think about it,” explained Leidhecker. Signs asking visitors to “please don’t pick the sunflowers” and to “stay around the perimeter of the field” have been installed as an effort to prevent further damage to the delicate crop. Above all, Leidhecker hopes people will be respectful of his business while they enjoy the sunflower-filled sight.

In the future, Leidhecker said his company may host a Sunflower Festival. That way, people could enjoy the sunflowers in a safe and respectful way. A planned festival would also help to alleviate the problematic parking situation along Route 87. Leidhecker plans to coordinate with the landowner to possibly organize a festival. In the meantime, he’s hoping the sunflower field’s popularity will inspire more people to taste his sunflower oil. “It’s delicious, I’m not just saying that, it’s really the best oil,” he said.

Despite the issues, Leidhecker sees the unexpected influx of visitors to his field as something positive. “It’s nice to be able to do something nice that might lift someone’s spirit. I’m glad we have the ability to do something that’s better for folks,” he said. Due to Covid-19 restrictions many families have been stuck inside their homes and are dealing with intense stress. The sunflowers, Leidhecker believes, offer people a “little bit of hope.”