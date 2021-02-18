Loyalsock Township, Pa. – A Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant will open on E. Third Street in Loyalsock Township either later this year or in 2022, according to local property owner John Schon.

The fast food restaurant, known for its New Orleans-style fried chicken, is currently in the design phase. It will be located on the north side of E. Third Street, also known as the Golden Strip, across the street from Denny’s, according to Schon.

Schon owns the vacant lot on which the restaurant will be constructed. He also owns the nearby Crazy Tomato restaurant. Next steps for Popeyes will include obtaining permits. Schon said it’s possible construction may begin by summer.

Schon noted that Popeyes will have a drive-thru as well as indoor dining. Planners are currently working on an efficient drive-thru design.

“The Golden Strip is a great place for a franchise like this, with the steakhouse going in down the street and Hobby Lobby,” Schon said.

Business along the Golden Strip is growing, with Kay Jewelers set to move into the former Payless ShoeSource this spring. The store is moving out of Lycoming Mall, where it has been for several decades. Hobby Lobby is set to move into the former Kmart store in the Loyal Plaza by May. A Texas Roadhouse restaurant will be constructed at the site of the former Ruby Tuesday restaurant and is expected to open in 2022.

“The Golden Strip is a very vibrant place,” Schon said.

Popeye’s currently has more than 2,700 restaurants in the United States and around the world, according to the website. The chain began in 1972 with one restaurant in New Orleans, Louisiana. The menu includes fried chicken and seafood dishes with Cajun and Creole flavor profiles. Currently, the closest locations to the Williamsport area is almost two hours away in Harrisburg and Wilkes-Barre.