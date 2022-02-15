Lewisburg, Pa. – The Lewisburg area may see two new restaurants by next year. Plans for an Arby’s Roast Beef and Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen will come to the Kelly Township supervisors for approval at the March 1 meeting.

The fast-food restaurants are proposing to go into the area of International Drive and AJK Boulevard in Kelly Township, not far from Sheetz. The plans originally came up for vote at the February township supervisors meeting, but a few missing items needed addressed before plans could move forward.

Township supervisor Dave Hassenplug said a couple of legal documents hadn’t been approved by the developer. As long as the developers complete the paperwork, the plans will be voted on at the March meeting, according to Hassenplug.

The plans for the restaurants had already been approved by the Kelly Township Planning Commission and had gone through the Union County Planning Commission.

Hassenplug said the restaurants are side-by-side on the same lot. He did not know the anticipated opening dates for the restaurants.

A spokesperson for Popeyes said they are on track to open by April 2023. A request for comment from Arby’s media team was not immediately returned.

The Kelly Township supervisor meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at 551 Zeigler Road.



