Lewisburg, Pa. — When Isabel Vazquez was a young girl growing up in Puerto Rico, she showed a flair for baking.

That flair turned into a full-time business for Vazquez, who now runs Pieces of Cake Co. in Kelly Township along with her husband Angel Ortiz.

The couple, who live in Lewisburg, came up with the idea to start a business when the pandemic began several years ago. Vazquez was a stay-at-home mom at the time and was pregnant with their third child. Ortiz was not working.

"For a long time, we had no income," Ortiz said. "We were trying to think of things we could do to make money when Isabel said, 'Well, I can bake.'"

Vazquez comes from a long line of business owners, Ortiz said. As a teen, she baked often and started selling her baked goods at her mother's hair salon. The customers loved it.

By 2020, Vazquez was ready to bake and sell her sweet goods again. The couple found a niche at the Selinsgrove Farmers Market selling cheesecakes. As time went on, other bakers at the market left and Vazquez and Ortiz eventually branched out to sell cakes, cookies, and other baked goodies. The couple continued to bake in their home kitchen, which they had obtained the appropriate certifications for.

But that all changed last year.

"The opportunity was shown to us to open a store, and we said yes," Ortiz said.

A space came open in the Silver Moon Plaza, across from the Lewisburg Walmart. The Lewisburg area had not had a full-service bakery for a long time, and with another bakery in Milton closing its doors the timing seemed right.

By Nov. 21, Pieces of Cake Co. opened for business. Vazquez, who Ortiz calls "the star of the show," is the main baker. Ortiz handles the business's logistics and finances. Vazquez has several staff members to help with baking and sales.

Among specialties you can find in the case each day are cupcakes, cookies, cannolis, and macarons. The macarons are especially popular and tend to sell out early, according to Vazquez. Pieces of Cake Co. also does custom cakes and cupcakes for birthdays, weddings, and other occasions.

Vazquez likes to experiment with flavors. Some of the more unusual baking flavors include piña colada, mango, and guava. She added that coconut is her favorite.

"I try to implement Spanish and Latin flavors," Vazquez said.

In the past few months, the bakery has branched out to offer savory items such as empanadas and empanadillas. They also have plans to eventually offer breakfast sandwiches, Ortiz said.

Pieces of Cake Co. also sells coffee. The idea to offer coffee was a suggestion from a customer, Ortiz said. They first offered coffee the day they had maple bacon cupcakes.

"That one sold pretty quickly," Ortiz said.

Though the bakery has only been open for just over two months, their customer base is growing by word of mouth.

"We've had people stop in and say they heard about the bakery, and since there hasn't been a bakery for so long in Lewisburg, they just had to stop in," Ortiz said.

Ortiz, who cares for the couple's three children when Vazquez is at the bakery, says he is happy with the growth the business has experienced since opening the brick-and-mortar location.

"It's definitely been a ride," Ortiz said.

Pieces of Cake Co. is open Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The shop is located at 155 AJK Boulevard in Lewisburg. Updates on the business can be found on the Facebook page.

