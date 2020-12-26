Lewisburg, Pa. – The Lewisburg and Bloomsburg Pet Valu stores are among 40 stores that will be reopened next year as Pet Supplies Plus.

Pet Valu announced last month that they were closing all 358 stores in the United States due the impact of COVID-19 on their sales volume. Liquidation sales began at the beginning of November and are now in the final days.

Pet Supplies Plus made the announcement on December 22 that they are taking over 40 former Pet Valu locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia, according to PR Newswire. These locations, including Lewisburg and Bloomsburg, will reopen as Pet Supplies Plus as early as January 2021.

The former Pet Valu stores will be a mix of corporate and franchisee-owned Pet Supplies Plus locations, according to PR Newswire. The store conversions will present a turnkey business opportunity for potential franchisees to come and operation the stores that already have established real estate.

Pet Supplies Plus, with more than 500 stores in 35 states, is one of the fastest growing and largest independent pet retailers in North America, according to PR Newswire.

Pet Supplies Plus has seen a positive impact from the increased spending on pets throughout the country during the pandemic. The demand for franchising opportunities has also increased. The company is expcted to open up to 100 new stores in 2021, including the previously operated Pet Valu store, according to PR Newswire. This more than doubles the number of stores opened in 2020.

"We chose locations where we knew Pet Supplies Plus will make the biggest positive impact, especially for pet parents who need a community retailer to depend on for their pet needs," said CEO Chris Rowland. "We're honored to provide these neighborhoods with a large assortment of quality pet products and services with knowledgeable team members ready to help make pet ownership easier."