Hummels Wharf, Pa. – The opening date of the Selinsgrove Hobby Lobby store is now set for late December, according to a company press release.

The arts and crafts store, located in Monroe Township at the former Weis Markets, was originally projected to open in September. The 53,000-square foot property has been undergoing renovations since last spring. The property is owned by Spinoso Real Estate Group, which owns the adjacent Susquehanna Valley Mall.

Related Reading: Hobby Lobby set to take over former Weis at Susquehanna Valley Mall in April

The delay is caused by a national shortage of building supplies, according to a staff member at the mall's management office.

The Selinsgrove location will bring 35 to 50 jobs to the area. Pay will be starting at $17 per hour full-time associates and $11 per hour for part-time, according to the press release.

“The success of our stores in Pennsylvania is a good indicator that Selinsgrove shoppers will be pleased with the quality, selection and value we offer in the craft and home decor market,” stated Kelly Black, director of advertising for Hobby Lobby.

In Pennsylvania, Hobby Lobby currently has 22 stores. The Williamsport store, located on E. Third Street at the former Kmart, opened in June.

Hobby Lobby has more than 900 stores across the nation. Each store offers more than 70,000 crafting and home decor products including floral, fabric, needle art, custom framing, baskets, home accents, wearable art, arts and crafts, jewelry making, scrapbooking and paper crafting supplies.



