Mill Hall, Pa. — A new Marshalls store is set to open on March 30 at the Millbrook Plaza in Mill Hall.

Marshalls spokesperson Cassidy Kelly says the store will open its doors at 8 a.m. that day for a grand opening and will remain open until 10 p.m.

Marshalls is a chain of off-price stores owned by TJX Companies. The same company also owns TJ Maxx, Home Goods, Sierra, and Homesense.

The store will occupy part of the former Kmart store, which closed in 2017. Marshalls will use 23,898 square-feet of the space and employ 60 full-time and part-time employees, according to a release. Plans originally were announced in spring last year with a fall opening date, but there were some delays in the renovation of the space.

In August 2022, Marshalls opened a location at Lycoming Crossing shopping center in Muncy. Marshalls currently operates more than 1,100 stores in 48 states, as well as in Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico. Departments in the store include men's and women's fashions, home goods, pets, accessories, shoes, and beauty.

Hours at the Mill Hall store will be 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

To celebrate its new location, Marshalls is contributing $10,000 to local charity AIDS Resource Alliance, according to the release.

