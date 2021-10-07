Mansfield, Pa. -- An Onvo Travel Plaza is scheduled to open next year at 1904 S. Main Street in Richmond Township, Tioga County.

The site, located across the street from Blaise Alexander dealership just off Route 15, will include an 8,000 square-foot building which will house a Burger King and an Onvo convenience store. The building will be constructed on the site of the former rental office of the Great American Oilfields, which has sat empty for a few years.

The travel plaza will feature truck parking, showers, state of the art bean-to-cup coffee machines, EV chargers, and a drive-thru for Burger King, according to Harman Aulakh, marketing manager for Onvo. There also will be gas pumps, including diesel.

Construction is expected to begin at some point in 2022, according to Aulakh.

"Onvo identified Richmond Township because we see the potential for growth in the area. We think that the area presents a lot of opportunity for us, and that Onvo is well suited to serve the needs of the travelers, truckers, and residents of the area," Aulakh said in an email.

Onvo, which has a headquarter office in Scranton, was started in 1988 in Tunkhannock. Since then, Onvo has expanded to 32 travel plazas, 24 restaurants, and five hotels throughout Pennsylvania and New York, according to the website.



