More American workers quit their jobs in August than any other time in history.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nearly 3% of the American workforce quit their jobs in August (as reported by NPR in October), according to Melissa Intindola, a professor in the Management & Organization department at Bucknell University.

The mass exodus of workers from their jobs has been termed "The Great Resignation," and it affects northcentral Pennsylvania as well. Local CareerLink offices have noticed a trend in the number of jobs being posted, as well as the number of people leaving their jobs.

“There are over 8,000 job postings for nearly 12,000 job openings in Central PA available through the PA CareerLink," said Bill Berry, senior research analyst at Advance Central PA which oversees CareerLink offices in a nine-county region.

To understand what’s going on locally, Advance Central PA released a survey in August. A total of 285 responses were received from persons in the service area of Lycoming, Clinton, Centre, Northumberland, Union, Snyder, Montour, Columbia, and Mifflin counties.

“The pandemic caused many changes in the workforce which we saw represented in the survey and on the ground in the PA CareerLink staff’s work with job seekers and businesses,” said Margie Eby, regional business services coordinator for PA CareerLink Central Region.

Those changes include worker burnout due to staffing shortages, Eby said. Many workers were being asked to work more hours and take on additional responsibilities.

Workers also left jobs for positions that provide higher wages and better benefits. Lack of childcare due to remote schooling was another reason some left jobs. Some workers also left jobs for opportunities that offer the ability to work remotely.

Intindola also feels that COVID-19 caused an existential crisis where people were forced to consider what really matters to them and what is needed to survive and be happy. “And all of this against the backdrop of facing our own mortality,” Intindola said.

Although all industries have been affected, Intindola said the service industry has taken a hit as food service and retail outlets continue to face short staffing.

Many area retailers and restaurants have been forced to cut hours due to lack of staff. In a September interview, Carl DiParlo, owner of Tony’s Delicatessen & Fresh Meats in Williamsport, said many people are leaving retail jobs for gig jobs such as Instacart and Uber. “Those jobs have more flexibility,” DiParlo said.

Intindola said many people leave companies when they don’t feel supported as whole individuals. She feels that “work/life balance” is not a realistic term. “It suggests that individuals can compartmentalize among their paying job, their family life, and even their social networks. In reality, we are all much too hyperconnected for this to be true.”

Hyperconnectivity, of course, refers to being plugged into technology all the time – namely, the cell phone. Because of this, workers can be messaged, emailed, or called after work hours. Some employers do employ these communication avenues beyond work hours, but often workers are not afforded the same grace when it comes personal issues that come up during work.

“This one-sided mentality makes employees feel undervalued and affects their sense of organizational commitment,” Intindola said.

Jamie Mercaldo, PA CareerLink site administrator, said many local companies have responded by increasing pay, better benefits, and sign-on bonuses. "Employers are attempting to be more flexible with employees' schedules, and in some cases are more willing to train someone who doesn't have as much experience as they would typically be looking for," Mercaldo said.

For anyone reconsidering their current position, the good news is that we're in a job seekers market, according to Mercaldo. Staff at PA CareerLinks are helping job seekers with updating resumes and applying for posted positions.

"Nearly all industries are hiring, and wages and benefits being offered are better than ever," Mercaldo said.