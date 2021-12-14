Pennsdale, Pa. – Construction has begun on a Starbucks at the site of Lycoming Crossing plaza in Muncy Township.

The new Starbucks restaurant will open in fall 2022, according to a spokesperson for Starbucks media relations. The store, which will include a drive-thru, will employ between 20 to 25 people. Starbucks will be located at the south entrance off Lycoming Mall Road.

The Lycoming County Planning Commission had approved plans for the land development for Starbucks and an unnamed fast-food restaurant earlier this year, according to Mark Haas, development services supervisor at Lycoming County Planning Commission.

While Chick-fil was rumored--you might even say celebrated--to be the next fast-food option at Lycoming Crossings, it will not be a reality, according to Haas.

“Chick-fil-A had reconsidered their options and they did not want to go where the plans are,” Haas said.

The approval of land development for a fast-food restaurant means another restaurant chain could look into moving into Lycoming Crossing. Haas wasn’t aware of any plans at this time.

Lycoming Crossing has been growing in the past year as more stores leave the nearby Lycoming Mall. Dick's Sporting Goods, Shoe Dept., and Old Navy all moved over to the plaza this year. A Marshall's is planned for the space that Bed, Bath and Beyond previously occupied.

Related Reading: Lycoming Crossing continues to grow as mall could lose more stores



