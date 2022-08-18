Williamsport, Pa. — Although Rosko’s Brew House has only been open for a few weeks, owners Adam and Samantha Roskowski are already feeling they’re a part of the community.

The nano-brewery, located at a historic 1800s home on Pine Street, has so far attracted neighbors, patrons of downtown businesses, and travelers.

“We’ve had a lot of people stop in the past few weeks and say they’ve been watching the progress,” Adam said.

The brewery, which features indoor seating in a cozy taproom and patio seating, serves a variety of craft beers including IPAs, pilsners, ambers, and witbiers. The beers will change seasonally.

Adam said he wants to make sure they have a variety of beer types. “We’d like to get some lighter style beers, darker style beers, and everything in between.” Brewing recently began for fall beers. Plans for the fall beer lineup include an Oktoberfest beer, a cherry beer, stout beer, and a hoppy beer.

It all started close to 14 years ago when Adam got a home brewing kit for Christmas from his stepdad. His love of beer and the brewing process continued through his adult life. Adam met Samantha while at college in Pittsburgh and they discovered they had a mutual love of craft beers. “We used to travel to craft breweries,” Samantha said. “We always enjoyed that scene, the craft brew world.”

Upon graduation, Adam worked briefly in the Pittsburgh area but eventually decided he wanted to come back home to Williamsport where he grew up. The couple moved back to the area in 2016 with the thought that they could pursue their dream to run a craft brewery. “I wanted to take some of the home brewing experience I had and make it more formal,” Adam said.

Prior to moving back, Adam attended Siebel Institute of Technology in Chicago and earned a certificate in brewing technologies. By 2018, the couple found a property in Williamsport and decided to purchase it to embark on their journey as brew house owners. The house at 601 Pine Street, which had been vacant and dilapidated, had to be gutted and completely redone inside.

“We put a brand new everything in it. New electric, flooring, windows, heat. We wanted to keep the character of the old home,” Adam said, pointing out that an original wood window now remains on a wall as a decorative piece. A fireplace mantle also adorns the wall as décor.

The work was done on weekends during the couple’s free time as they continued to work full-time jobs. By spring 2022, brew tanks had been installed and Adam started working on brewing beer to prepare for soft openings in June.

“We opened at the end of June and in July. We did four soft openings at different days of the weeks and times to get an idea of what would work,” Adam said.

Rosko’s opening weekend was the first weekend of August. The brew house is now open from 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday and Fridays, and from noon to 9 p.m. Saturdays. The opening weekend went well, according to Adam. “We’re one block from the grower’s market. We had a lot of people come over Saturday from that,” Adam said.

People who come downtown for dinner have been stopping in for a pre-dinner or post-dinner drink. Craft beer enthusiasts from out of the area also got word that Rosko’s recently opened, as a couple from York recently made the trip to check it out, Adam said.

“It’s all ages,” Adam said of the patrons. “We actually had a few ladies the other night who were in their 90s.”

The brew house also is family friendly. Games are available inside and a cornhole game can be found in the patio area. Adam said they have seen some families with young children stop in. The couple also has two children, ages 3 and 6 months. “We have a young family, and we know that feeling of wanting a social life,” Samantha said.

“We wanted to create a space where people could come and have a sense of community and relax,” Samantha said. Adam noted that the location is close enough to downtown Williamsport to be just a quick walk from the heart of downtown. “I feel like we are part of revitalizing this part of Williamsport,” Adam said.

Although Rosko’s doesn’t have a kitchen, they will have food trucks on site most Saturdays. Patrons can bring their own food on days a food truck is not present. Future plans also include adding wines and spirits to the drink list and buying a crowler machine. Rosko’s also is available to book for private events.

Adam said the couple has been happy with how receptive the community has been to the new business. "We are very encouraged by the community response, and happy with our product and the experience we provide to our customers. We are confident that we will continue to improve, evolve, and be successful. We strive to be a place for great beers, great atmosphere, and great people, and I think we've accomplished that already."

Updates on Rosko’s can be found on their Facebook page and Instagram.

