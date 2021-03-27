Williamsport, Pa. – The Pajama Factory can now add thrift shop to its list of tenants. Nikki & Cachet's opened in December in suite 334 on the third floor of the creative community at 1307 Park Avenue.

Cachet Cobb, 35, of Williamsport, had the idea to start a business back in the fall with her daughter. However, her daughter decided to move out of the area leaving Cobb looking for a business partner. “I wanted to start a store with good quality clothes that you can’t find in Williamsport,” Cobb said.

It didn’t take her long to find Nikki Williams, a local businesswoman who had previously owned thrift and consignment stores in Lycoming County.

“So, she brought in a lot of her inventory,” Cobb said. That inventory includes clothing, makeup, antiques, home décor and knick knacks, according to Cobb.

“I have the boutique side of the store,” Cobb said. “It has things that are worn once or kind of new.” Cobb also stocks new clothing or accessory items that are trending. She recently placed an order for “Tik Tok tights.” These tights have been all over Tik Tok and are supposed to make the wearer’s legs and derriere look good. Cobb also stocks watches and earrings in the boutique.

Cobb and Williams also wanted to be able to help those in need, so they placed a corner food pantry in Nikki’s consignment side of the store. “It’s mostly dry goods or things that you would need in a crunch if you didn’t have anything,” Cobb said. “They’re free to whoever needs it.

Cobb said she realized many have been affected by the pandemic in the past year. “We’re all about trying to give back,” Cobb said. “I have five kids, two who are autistic. Nikki has two boys. We’re just two moms trying to make something of ourselves during a pandemic.”

Nikki & Cachet's is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Updates are posted on the Facebook page.