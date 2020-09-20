Montgomery, Pa. – A new Sheetz store at the intersection of Routes 15 and 54 in Clinton Township opened last week.

The store, located at 5676 U.S. Route 15 Highway in Montgomery, is 4,900 square feet. Construction began over the summer.

The new Sheetz store was tentatively slated to open in September, according to Nick Ruffner, public relations manager for Sheetz.

The store features an MTO made-to-order food menu and a drive-thru lane for customers on the go, according to Ruffner.

The Montgomery location is the fifth Sheetz store to open in Lycoming County.

Other Sheetz locations include: 105 Maynard Street in Williamsport; 330 Westminster Drive in Loyalsock Township; 45 Muncy Creek Boulevard in Muncy Creek Township; and 7775 Route 220 Highway in Linden.