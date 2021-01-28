Williamsport, Pa. – A local businessman is determined to keep a piece of the past in downtown Williamsport around for many more years. Dennis Hosey, of Keystone Advertising Specialties, bought Plankenhorn’s Stationary Co. as of January 1.

Hosey, who is now considered a co-owner of Plankenhorn's, said the two businesses already had a relationship. When the owner of Plankenhorn’s approached him a few months ago about selling the business he jumped at the chance.

This is Hosey's second purchase of a Williamsport business. In 2015, he purchased Harder's Sporting Goods on Lycoming Creek Road, which has been in operation for 128 years.

“What we’re trying to do is retain the old businesses downtown,” Hosey said.

Plankenhorn’s, located at 144 W. Fourth Street, has been in business for 122 years. "We've been at this location since 1909," said Chip Plankenhorn, manager. The business, which got its start in 1899, was originally on the second floor at the northwest corner of Market Square. The main business at the time was making rubber stamps and printing.

Today, Plankenhorn's sells office furniture and supplies, and also offers printing services. Hosey said he plans to upgrade some of the equipment at Plankenhorn's, but the products and the staff will remain the same. "We will try to maintain of the nostalgia at the same time," Hosey said.

With the new ownership, Plankenhorn's is able to expand next-day delivery service to outlying counties, including customers in Lewisburg and Towanda. "Basically from Towanda to Harrisburg," Hosey said of the delivery service's reach. Plankenhorn's had already been servicing those outlying areas, but had not always been able to do next-day delivery.

Customers like the fact that delivery services is personalized, Hosey said. ""We don't ship it via UPS where someone leaves the package at the door. One of the delivery drivers will go in the office and put the supplies away for them."

Current customers also will be happy to hear that Hosey plans to keep the same familiar staff in place. Manager Chip Plankenhorn will still be there. Plankenhorn is a fourth-generation family member in the business. The business was started by his great-grandfather, Charles J. Plankenhorn.

Michele Drake, who has been there for at least 30 years according to Hosey, also will still be at Plankenhorn's. "When [customers] go in the same person they've been dealing with will be there," Hosey said.

Plankenhorn's will still maintain its storefront with office and art supplies. Over the years, the store has built a loyal customer base. "We have people who come in and say, I got my art supplies here when I was a kid," Chip Plankhenhorn said.

Plankenhorn is proud to have served several generations of Williamsport area residents. Hosey, who lives in the Williamsport area with his family, said foot traffic downtown has decreased since the coronavirus pandemic. Hosey wants to make sure Plankenhorn's will survive the health crisis. "They survived all the World Wars, the Great Depression. I couldn't' let it close due to coronavirus," Hosey said.

"This was done from the heart, to save a downtown business," Hosey said.