Lewisburg, Pa. — The wait is over — May's Freez in Lewisburg is now open for business.

The ice cream shop is located at the site of the former Lewisburg Freez, which closed in August 2022. The closure of the Freez, which had served soft serve ice cream for more than 30 years, left a vacancy on N. Derr Drive along Routes 11/15 for almost a year.

Now owned by the owners of May's Drive-in of Lewisburg, the former ice cream stand is ready to greet customers. In a Facebook post made on June 23, the owners announced the grand opening is Saturday, June 24. The shop will be open daily from noon to 9 p.m. "It’s been a long road to get to this point and we’re finally ready to open," the post stated.

The new owners made slight renovations to the space, including painting red accents on the building which is more than 60 years old. Customers may also recognize May's trademark hippopotamus trash can outside of the building. May's first announced the acquisition of the former Lewisburg Freez in February. By April, the May's Freez sign was mounted on top of the building as they began advertising to hire staff.

Updates on the new business will be posted on the May's Freez Facebook page.

