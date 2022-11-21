Lewisburg, Pa. — Imagine getting your cocktail instantly, all with the pull of a tap.

A new tasting room in Lewisburg offers just that — cocktails on tap.

The owner of Hungry Run Distillery, Dr. Shawn McGlaughlin, says the cocktails on tap are a unique touch.

"We currently have eight cocktails that are premixed and on tap," he said.

Those selections include Peach Mango Tea, which is a mix of peach and mango vodka. Autumn Delight is another selection, which consists of apple pie moonshine, lemon juice, and an apple slice. The Pear Bourbon Sparkler has pear bourbon and ginger ale.

"Bourbon has been particularly popular the last few years and it's been popular here," McGlaughlin said.

McGlaughlin added that the drinks have fresh fruit garnishes, something the customers seem to enjoy.

Can't stay for a drink? The tasting room also has bottles Hungry Run spirits to take home. Soon, Hungry Run will offer mini bottles which McGlaughlin said will make perfect stocking stuffers.

Hungry Run is a satellite location of the original Hungry Run Distillery in Lewistown. McGlaughlin got the idea to open the tasting room in Lewisburg after he and his family spent a day at the Lewistown location and talked with owners Donnie and Michelle Logan.

"We had mutual friends with the Logans and made a trip to Lewistown. We started talking to them about bringing a location to Union County. Things happened quickly," McGlaughlin said.

McGlaughlin, who lives in Mifflinburg, found a space on Market Street in Lewisburg and decided to open there. "Lewisburg is plentiful with well-established businesses in town. We thought it would go well with what's already there," McGlaughlin said.

Though McGlaughlin is a medical doctor by trade, he had wanted to start a business with his family for quite some time. He got to fulfill that dream when he started Hungry Run. McGlaughlin's wife, as well as his two daughters and their partners help to run the business. His niece, brother-in-law and his girlfriend also have helped. "The motivation to do it in the first place was to find something we could collectively do as a family," McGlaughlin said.

They acquired the space at 323 Market Street a few months ago and began extensive renovations to turn it into the tasting room. In October, they began having popup events with tastings, including an appearance at the Lewisburg Fall Festival.

Hungry Run has been open the past few Fridays and Saturdays. Full hours will be Wednesdays through Saturdays once full clearance is received from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, McGlaughlin said. Sunday afternoons also may be a possibility in the future. For upcoming hours and updates, visit the Hungry Run Distillery Lewisburg Facebook page.

