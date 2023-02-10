Lewisburg, Pa. — May's Drive-in along Route 405 has been a Lewisburg favorite for years, and now they plan to revive another Lewisburg favorite—the Lewisburg Freez.

The Lewisburg Freez closed in August 2022 after more than 30 years of serving soft serve ice cream at 242 N. Derr Drive, along Routes 11/15.

In a Facebook post made Thursday on the May's Drive-in Lewisburg page, the owners said that they will give the former Freez "a brand new look and name."

"May's Freez is prepping for the grand opening THIS SPRING! We don't have an exact date, but we will keep you informed," the post read.

The former owners of the Lewisburg Freez also made a statement on Monday on Facebook, saying that "there is absolutely no association with The Lewisburg Freez and any new business that is going into our old building."

The former Lewisburg Freez building was built in 1933, according to Union County deed records.

Updates on the new business will be posted on the May's Freez Facebook page.

