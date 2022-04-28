Montgomery, Pa. — A new Amazon delivery station facility will create close to 100 jobs this year in Lycoming County.

Steve Kelly, spokesperson for Amazon, said the 60,000 square-foot facility in Clinton Township is expected to open later this spring or early summer. The facility is located at 776 Saegers Station Road just outside of Montgomery Borough.

Delivery stations are buildings where customer orders are prepared for last-mile delivery to customers. Amazon delivery providers enable our fast, everyday shipping, Kelly said.

The frontline Amazon employees will earn at least $15 per hour. Kelly mentioned the employees will have benefits including access to the Career Choice Program, which covers full college tuition at hundreds of education partners across the country. Career Choice also covers funds for high school completion, GEDs and English as a Second Language (ESL) certifications, Kelly said.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.