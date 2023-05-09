Williamsport, Pa. — A new ALDI store is coming to Williamsport later this year. The store will be constructed at the site the former Shirn's automotive site on Lycoming Creek Road.

The former auto dealership building was recently demolished to make way for construction of the grocery store chain.

Although no tentative opening date is set, Qrentis Burrell, public relation spokesperson for ALDI, said details such as opening date, square footage, and number of employees will be shared as they become available.

The store would be the second one in Lycoming County. The first ALDI store here, on Wilmont Drive in Loyalsock Township, opened more than 15years ago and underwent an expansion in 2017.

ALDI has been expanding the past few years, with the most recent new stores in the area opening in Lewisburg, Towanda, and State College.

