State College, Pa. -- A second ALDI grocery store is opening in State College on Thursday.

The store, located at 780 Benner Pike, will open its doors at 8:30 a.m. A ribbon cutting ceremony is planned for 8:15 a.m.

The new location is part of the company’s aggressive national expansion. ALDI operates more than 2,100 stores in 37 states and is on track to become the third-largest U.S. grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022, according to a press release.

The ALDI business model is intentionally different, with a focus on offering shoppers the best products at the lowest possible prices.

The State College store will have split hours: open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday through Sunday; open from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, according to the press release.

The other existing ALDI store location in State College is at 1798 N. Atherton Street.

“ALDI is one of America’s fastest-growing retailers because we offer a convenient shopping experience for affordable, on-trend and sustainable goods,” said JR Perry, Saxonburg regional vice president for ALDI. “We have served the Johnstown-Altoona area for more than 20 years and look forward to continuing to offer State College residents high-quality, fresh foods and low prices in every ALDI aisle, every day."



