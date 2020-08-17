Montoursville, Pa. -- When they think of an airport, most people think of overpriced food and long lines, but recent changes to the Williamsport Regional Airport (IPT) are breaking the mold.

The airport recently built a brand new terminal that features large sunlit windows and a new baggage carousel. Ample seating allows travelers to wait for their flight in comfort. Tall ceilings lined with wood create a modern, spacious atmosphere feel throughout the space.

Tucked along the left side of the terminal is the airport's new restaurant Simply Savor on the Fly Café. The café's seating area has large windows which look out on the runway, allowing customers to relax with a hot drink and watch the planes as they land and take-off.

On Thursday, Aug. 13, a ribbon cutting ceremony took place to celebrate the opening of the terminal's new café. Following the ceremony, members of the Lycoming Chamber of Commerce were able to get a first look at the new terminal and equipment at the Williamsport Regional Airport.

Traci Bartolomew, the owner of the Café, is not new to the food business. Her café was previously located in the Christian Light Bookstore and gained a following for her delicious cookies. A few years ago, Bartolomew asked the airport if they wanted to sell her cookies in the terminal. Two years later, she was offerred the chance to open the café inside the terminal.

"It's been taking off very well," said Bartolomew. "We're really excited about it and seeing the flights have been a wonderful addition."

The Café was inspected on June 26 and officially started serving food on Jul. 1. In addition to airline customers, Bartolomew has been catering regular meetings and events which take place at the airport.

Bartolomew explained that her other café, location inside the Christian Light Bookstore, recently closed due to COVID-19. Luckily, the closure coincided with the opening of the new airport café. Some of Bartolomew's loyal customers, she said, have even visited the new airport location.

"They've really enjoyed coming here and seeing the view and getting to watch the flights take off," she said.

The Café's menu features fresh homemade meals, which is unusual for most airport food options.

While the Café's homemade cookies are a sweet new addition to the airport, a new change to the airline services will surely be bringing new customers to the airport.

Starting Aug. 18, the Williamsport Regional Airport will be offering non-stop flights to Charlotte, North Carolina.

Related Reading: Williamsport Regional Airport announces tentative Charlotte flight times

The American Airline flight will go from Williamsport to Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, to allow easy access to international travel, commuter flights, or for long-distance trips to visit family.

The airport is also offering free parking to all travelers. It's new slogan to advertise the parking is "Fly IPT, Park for Free."

The airport has taken precautions to ensure the safety of travelers and prevent potential spread of COVID-19. Anyone entering the building is required to undergo a temperature screening and answer a questionnaire. Masks are required indoors and hand sanitizers are available throughout the building. These precautions are in addition to the measures individual airlines are taking to ensure passenger safety.

As the holiday season approaches, the airline updates and tasty additions to the IPT airport will hopefully reduce the stresses of airline travel.