Montgomery, Pa. — Mariah Wagner noticed when she took her whoopee pie business to events that there was a lack of vendors selling warm beverages.

Many of those events were outdoors, some during cooler weather. Wagner, who runs Wagner's Wasted Whoopees with her husband Jesse, got the idea that she could expand her business to fill that niche.

"We figured, 'What goes better with a whoopee pie than coffee?'" Wagner said.

Thus began the journey to start Buckin' Bean Coffee Co.

"They have a lot of mobile coffee places out West, especially in California," Wagner said. "I haven't seen as many out here."

The Wagners, who live in Montgomery, decided to purchase an old horse trailer with the intention of converting it into a food service trailer.

"Hence the name Buckin' Bean," Wagner explained.

However, when they looked into the cost of renovating the 1970s trailer, they realized it was not realistic. The Wagners purchased a more modern trailer and outfitted it with equipment to brew coffee and other beverages.

By February 2023, they were ready to launch. Their first spot setting up was in front of Rich Port Adventure Company in Muncy.

"We're friends with the owner of Rich Port, so he let us get started there," Wagner said, referring to business owner Orlando Rodriguez-Polanco.

Since then, Buckin' Bean has expanded to set up at other sites in Lycoming County, including Divine Providence hospital and Don Waltman's Marketplace. Wagner added that they still also set up some days at Rich Port Adventure Company.

Buckin' Bean specializes in hot or iced coffee. Flavorings are available — Wagner says they have up to 26 flavors.

"You can make your own to your liking. Any drink we offer we can do as regular or sugar-free," Wagner said.

Flavors include vanilla, butterscotch, peanut butter, mint, caramel, and brown sugar cinnamon, among others. Buckin' Bean also sells iced tea and Cowboy refreshers, which are a carbonated refresher drink. Plant-based energy shots can be added to the refreshers.

Though Buckin' Bean's business has taken off, Wagner says they are still running the whoopee pie business. The whoopee pies, which are flavored and infused with liquor, are available at the coffee trailer at most locations. They're also offering boozy candy Easter eggs.

Spring is looking to be busy for Buckin' Bean, as the Wagners have signed up to be a vendor at numerous events. That includes the McClure Baconfest on April 15 in McClure, Snyder County.

"We're going to feature a bacon coffee," Wagner said.

Other events on the agenda include craft fairs and the first Williamsport Cars and Coffee event of the season on March 18. Wagner is looking into signing up for the Lycoming County Fair in July and holiday events such as Mifflinburg's Christkindl Market.

"We're based in the Williamsport area, but we can travel up to an hour radius," Wagner said.

Though Buckin' Bean has only been out in the community for just over a month, Wagner said the public has been receptive.

"We definitely started to get a following," she said.

She recently started a loyalty card program in which customers get their 10th drink free after nine purchases.

You can follow Buckin' Bean's schedule on their Facebook page. Updates on Wagner's Wasted Whoopees can also be found on Facebook.

