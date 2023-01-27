Montoursville, Pa. — A popular Newberry sub shop is opening a second location in Montoursville.

Mileto's on Broad will open at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 at 1244 Broad Street. A Facebook post made on Friday noted the shop will start out serving cold subs, cauliflower and broccoli sandwich thins with cold meat, and alcohol. "We are installing our grill, fryers and ovens as quickly as humanly possible!" the post said.

The shop on Broad Street was formerly Sunshine Six Packs and Subs, which recently closed. Owner Kristi Ardrey purchased the building with the closing date set for Friday, Jan. 20. The purchase included a liquor license.

Mileto's Sub Shop's Williamsport location, at 2127 W. Fourth Street in the Newberry neighborhood, will remain open.

Ardrey said she had been looking for a second location for two years. When the owner of Sunshine Six Packs and Subs retired and sold the business as turnkey, Ardrey saw an opportunity she could not pass up. The location was in a good place, an established shop location which had prior success.

Ardrey said serving alcohol is new for her, and she will learn as she goes. "But the hoagie business has been a part of my family and in my blood for 50 years, that part of the business I know well," Ardrey said, referring to the Newberry location.

Ardrey is excited to open in Montoursville, as it is "a deep-rooted beautiful area with amazing residents that treat each other like family. There is such a great energy here. That close knit, small town feel you know and love as soon as you hit the borough boundaries. It’s like home. I hope to bring good things here and to make Montoursville a second home," Ardrey said.

Mileto's is known for its cheesesteaks and subs. The menu also includes salads, French fries, pizza, and keto and gluten free options.

Updates on the Mileto's on Broad location can be found on the Facebook page.

