Sunbury, Pa. — McDonald's is planning to open a restaurant on North Fourth Street in Sunbury, according to recently submitted plans confirmed by officials.

Michael Rhoads, Sunbury's city codes department officer, said the fast-food restaurant chain submitted preliminary plans in April to locate at 1181 N. Fourth Street. The location is a lot next to the current Sherwin Williams Paints store, in front of the North Fourth Street Plaza. A Dunkin Donuts is located in the same plaza.

The only other fast-food restaurant located in Sunbury is Burger King, at the other end of North Fourth Street.

"A draft was sent to us on April 17," Rhoads said. "City officials and engineering officials reviewed the plans then."

The next step is for McDonald's corporate to submit land development plans. One possible holdup is that a small portion of the lot is owned by Upper Augusta Township, according to Rhoads. McDonald's has to go through both municipalities for plan approvals. "This might be a lengthy process," Rhoads said.

However, Rhoads is encouraged that McDonald's requested a 60 day extension on submitting the land development plans. "This means they haven't lost interest," Rhoads said. There is no timeline yet as to when a restaurant could potentially open.

Other McDonald's locations in the Susquehanna Valley area include restaurants in Shamokin Dam, Lewisburg, Milton, and Danville.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.