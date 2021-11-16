Pennsdale, Pa. – A Marshalls store is planned for the former Bed Bath & Beyond space at Lycoming Crossing in Muncy Township.

“We anticipate that the new Marshalls store in Muncy will open in the future,” said Katie Babb, spokesperson for the Marshalls chain, who was reached by email. Babb could not confirm an estimated opening date. However, work began several weeks ago to renovate the space for the new store.

The space has been vacant since Bed Bath & Beyond closed in November 2019.

Marshalls is owned by TJX Companies, which also owns TJ Maxx, HomeGoods, and Sierra stores. The discount department store chain sells clothing, homewares, and gift items.

Currently, the closest Marshalls store is off the Buckhorn exit of Interstate 80 near Bloomsburg. A TJ Maxx store is located on E. Third Street in Williamsport.

The Lycoming Crossing plaza continues to grow, as several stores previously located at nearby Lycoming Mall moved to the Crossing this year. Old Navy opened in March, followed by Shoe Department in July, and Dick’s Sporting Goods in October.

Related Reading: Lycoming Crossing continues to grow as mall could lose more stores

The only vacant space currently in the plaza, besides the former Bed Bath & Beyond, is the spot which Shoe Show formerly occupied. The shoe store closed last summer when Shoe Dept. moved into the other end of the plaza. Shoe Show was owned by the same company as Shoe Dept.

Previous maps of Lycoming Crossing on the CBRE Retail Properties website have shown that two current mall stores, Bath and Body Works and Maurice's, have been proposed to go into the plaza in the future. Nothing has been confirmed at this time.



