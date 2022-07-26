Pennsdale, Pa. — A Marshalls store is set to open on August 11, just in time for back-to-school shopping, according to the company's website.

The store is located at the former Bed Bath & Beyond space at Lycoming Crossing in Muncy Township.

Work began in November to renovate the space in preparation for the discount department store chain. The space had been vacant since November 2019 when Bed Bath & Beyond closed their doors.

Marshalls is owned by TJX Companies, which also owns TJ Maxx, HomeGoods, and Sierra stores. The discount department store chain sells clothing, homewares, and gift items.

Currently, the closest Marshalls store is off the Buckhorn exit of Interstate 80 near Bloomsburg. A TJ Maxx store is located on E. Third Street in Williamsport.

The Lycoming Crossing plaza continues to grow, as several stores previously located at nearby Lycoming Mall moved to the Crossing in the past year, including Bath & Body Works, Old Navy, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Shoe Dept. A Starbucks is being built by the south entrance of the plaza, with an opening date anticipated this fall.

Meanwhile, the Lycoming Mall is down to less than 10 stores as Auntie Anne's and Holiday Hair became the latest vacancies when they left in the past month. Rue 21 announced earlier this month that they are leaving the mall by the end of September. The mall is located less than a mile away from Lycoming Crossing.

A recent map on the CBRE Retail Properties website shows Lycoming Crossing has room to grow; space is available between Dick's and Five Below. Pad sites also are available by Dick's, as well as vacant spaces at a smaller plaza at the front of the property.

